Parties that lost their parliamentary representation in last month’s elections will still be included in discussions on national issues after President Nikos Christodoulides announced they will be involved in the upcoming National Council meeting scheduled for June 22.

Speaking on Saturday, the President said the leaders of parties previously represented in the National Council would remain part of the consultation process despite no longer holding seats in the House.

The move means parties such as Edek, Dipa and the Ecologists will continue to receive briefings and participate in discussions at what Christodoulides described as a critical juncture.

He said all political leaders currently represented in parliament would also attend the meeting, including Alma and Direct Democracy following their election to the House.

Christodoulides said the decision reflected the need for broad political consultation on issues of national importance and stressed the value of maintaining a collective approach.

“I want us to act collectively,” he said.

The National Council advises the President on the Cyprus issue and other major national matters.