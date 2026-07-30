Cyprus boosts research support budget with revised Restart scheme

State Aid Control Commissioner Stella Michaelidou has approved an expanded research and innovation support measure, allowing the continuation of the Restart 2016–2020 programmes with an increased budget and the addition of a new cybersecurity innovation initiative.

The measure, titled “Restart 2016–2020 Programmes for Research, Technological Development and Innovation of the Research and Innovation Foundation”, was approved following amendments to the existing scheme.

In an announcement issued this week, the Office of the State Aid Control Commissioner said the measure continues the same existing programme, which had already been deemed compatible with state aid rules through Michaelidou’s decision No. 471 dated July 18, 2025.

The updated scheme includes several amendments, including the addition of the Fast Track Innovation (FTI) programme for the rapid development of innovative products and services in the cybersecurity sector.

The new programme aims to support existing businesses across all sectors that invest in the rapid development and promotion of internationally competitive innovative products and services.

According to the State Aid Control Commissioner, the changes include an increase in the scheme’s approved budget from €306.9 million to €308.4 million.

The increase follows the previous approval issued under decision No. 471 and reflects the expansion of the programme’s scope.

The updated measure also incorporates the new cybersecurity-focused Fast Track Innovation programme, updated standard cost scales for staff remuneration and an extension of the deadline for funding decisions under the scheme until June 30, 2027.

The scheme remains open to a broad range of beneficiaries, including research organisations, higher education institutions, scientific and professional bodies, businesses, business associations, non-governmental organisations, public services and public utility organisations.

Individuals including academics, scientists, researchers, technical personnel, students and pupils are also eligible to participate in relevant programmes supported through the measure.

The State Aid Control Commissioner’s office said the measure was approved following a decision by the Research and Innovation Foundation’s Board of Directors and the issuance of the relevant state aid decision.

The decision was published in the Official Gazette of the Republic on July 10, 2026.

Michaelidou’s decision, numbered 488, has also been published on the website of the Office of the State Aid Control Commissioner.

The expansion of the Restart programme comes as Cyprus continues efforts to strengthen research, technological development and innovation capacity, with funding aimed at supporting businesses, researchers and organisations involved in developing new products, services and technologies.