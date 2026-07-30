July 30-August 2 packed with festivals of all kinds

This weekend brings with it not only the arrival of August but almost a dozen festivals – literally. Big music festivals, street food festivals, beer festivals, events that celebrate tradition, the art of documentary filmmaking and ancient tragedies are all on the agenda for this weekend.

Festivals

In Gialia village in Paphos, the One Love Cyprus Festival has already begun sharing its reggae vibes, art markets and live performances. Until Sunday, August 2, the festival welcomes guests at Val’s Place for a series of events and shows.

More inland, Petrides Farm Park hosts Fengaros Festival this year, for the first time. From July 30 to August 1, more than 60 acts, including international and local musicians, will perform across six stages.

The festivals spread to the villages as well, and this weekend, from July 31 to August 2, Pelendri welcomes the ninth edition of its Beer Phelstival.

The Paphos Medieval Castle welcomes foodies for the new Taste of Cyprus Festival, which will take over the square from July 31 to August 2. Chefs will prepare gourmet street food with live cooking demonstrations whilst drinks stands and live performances keep visitors entertained and happy.

On another coast of the island, the Th-Eros Tradition Festival will honour Cyprus’ folk traditions. Europe Square will fill with Cypriot craftsmanship, dances and traditional music as the festival unites customs of the past to the generations of today.

At the Ayia Napa Marina, the Cyprus brewery scene has a special spotlight this weekend as the CraftXbeerience Vol. 2 takes place. Visitors will be able to discover and taste locally-made craft beer, play beer games and challenges and enjoy live music.

Th-Eros Tradition Festival

In Livadia, a taste of the village’s traditions will take over the square at Agia Paraskevi on August 1. Part of the 13th Basketry and Traditional Culture Festival is demonstrations of local crafts, free local sweets and, of course, live Greek and Cypriot music.

Limassol too has a festival beginning this weekend which will last an entire week. The 21st Lemesos International Documentary Festival begins this Saturday and, until August 8, offers exclusive documentary screenings at Ceronia Hall, Lanitis Carob Mill, highlighting real stories.

Finally, on Sunday, Polis Chrysochous in Paphos hosts the Street Food Festival – Stin Poli. The village square will welcome food vendors, chefs and food lovers for an evening full of tastes, cocktails and music by DJs at two different spots.

Music and theatre performances

Theatre productions and live music performances are on the weekend agenda as well.

The Cypriot participation of the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama arrives this week. Following its mid-week performances in Nicosia, Seven Against Thebes travels to the Curium Ancient Theatre on July 31 and August 1, directed by Lea Maleni.

Greek singer and musician Christos Thiveos has two concerts in Cyprus this week, celebrating 30 years in the music industry. First, he performs in Deryneia on Friday evening, before travelling to Paphos on Saturday night.

At another Paphos location, Technopolis 20 has a Voice and Piano Soiree this Friday night in celebration of friendship. Joining forces for a charming night of music are bass Andrew Robert Munn, mezzo-soprano Luzia Ostermann and Cypriot pianist Rami Sarieddine.

Together they will perform Robert Schumann, piano works by Cypriot composers N. Vichas and E, Karageorgis and selections from the American songbook by Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II, and George Gershwin, closing the week’s events choices with a sweet note.

One Love Cyprus Festival

Reggae, art, music and community festival. July Until August 2. Val’s Place, Gialia, Paphos. www.onelovefestivalcy.com

Fengaros Festival

Local music festival’s biggest edition to date. July 30- August 1. Petrides Farm Park, Marki, Nicosia district. www.fengaros.com

Taste of Cyprus Festival

Gourmet street food festival with chefs, cooking demonstrations and entertainment. July 31 -August 2. Paphos Medieval Castle, Paphos. www.tasteofcyprusfest.com

9th Beer Phelstival

Local beer festival. July 31 – August 2. Pelendri village, Limassol district. www.beerphestival.com

Th-Eros Tradition Festival

Live folk music, Cypriot crafts and more. August 1-2. Europe Square, Larnaca. 6pm. Free admission

CraftXbeerience Vol. 2

Craft beer, food, live entertainment, and children’s’ entertainment. August 1- 2. Ayia Napa Marina. Free admission. www.marinaayianapa.com/craftxbeerience-v02

21st Lemesos International Documentary Festival

One week of film screenings, documentaries, Cyprus premiers, discussions and parties. August 1-8. Ceronia Hall, Lanitis Carob Mill, Limassol. www.filmfestival.com.cy

13th Basketry and Traditional Culture Festival

Local crafts, free sweets and live music by the Michalis Chatzimichael Music Ensemble. August 1. Agnooumenon Square, Agia Paraskevi, Livadia. 8pm. Free admission

Street Food Festival – Stin Poli

Street food, cocktails and DJ. August 2. Polis Chrysochou square, Paphos. 6pm. Free admission

Seven Against Thebes

Cypriot production part of the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama. Directed by Lea Maleni. July 27-28. Makarios III Amphitheatre, Nicosia. July 31-August 1. Curium Ancient Theatre, Limassol. 9pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com, www.greekdramafest.com. Tel: 700-2414

Christos Thiveos

Music concert by Greek singer. July 31. Deryneia Amphitheatre, Famagusta district. August 1. Ibrahim’s Inn, Paphos. 9pm. €25. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Voice & Piano Soirée Celebrating Friendship

Song and piano evening with bass Andrew Robert Munn, the mezzo-soprano Luzia Ostermann and the Cypriot pianist Rami Sarieddine. July 31. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €20 including a glass of wine. s: www.technopolis20.com