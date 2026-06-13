One more beer festival has been added to this summer’s agenda and this one promises to be three days of ales and lagers, food and big music names. Beerateia Beer Festival 2026 is coming up on July 17, 18 and 19 at St George Square in Peyia, Paphos with an upbeat summer mood and the best of beer varieties.

For three days, the square will fill with beer flavours, street food options and live music every night with renowned and beloved Greek and Cypriot bands and DJs.

On July 17, local pop-rock band Fuse is set to open the festival lineup with an explosive show in their signature style, followed by DJ sets with DJ Alejjo and DJ Mitsigkas.

Then on the second evening of the festival, Locomondo, Greece’s top reggae band will perform live in the square for festival-goers, followed by a name Cyprus knows well – Michalis Tterlikkas. The Coral Bay Dancing Group will also perform on the same evening.

Wrapping up the festival’s music programme is a concert by another popular Greek band – Mple. The rock band will kick up the energy on July 19, as will band Coverdose and the duo Panikos and Daniel Acoustic Live.

Beerateia Beer Festival 2026

3-day beer festival with big music concerts. July 17-19. St. George Square, Peyia, Paphos. 6pm. €10 day pass or €25 for 3-day pass. https://www.instagram.com/beerateiafestival/, www.ticketmaster.cy