If there’s one thing I enjoy, it’s a dark comedy.

DTF St Louis explores dysfunctional families and love triangles, with everything going surprisingly slow until the favourite nice guy is found dead.

Enter the police and the whodunnit mystery unfolds one fetish after the other.

I say surprisingly slow, because the series is filmed as things would have been in real life – slow, awkward and ‘monochrome’ while navigating work challenges, sexual frustration, difficult teens, health issues and money troubles.

Jason Bateman plays Clark the weatherman who finds himself the prime suspect of his best friend’s murder.

Floyd – the dead man – is played by David Harbour, a comedy nugget not to be missed.

Floyd is well aware of the fact that Clark is having an affair with his wife and tells him so through sign language with a big grin on his face. Instead of going down the obvious lane of blame and betrayal, Floyd asks to watch as he can’t do much himself due to an injury that left him with a wonky penis.

After Floyd is found dead, the police suspect Clark because his recumbent bicycle was caught on CCTV outside the swimming pool that is now a murder scene.

Only Clark has two recumbent bicycles.

So, how did they get themselves into such a mess in the first place? With DTF – an acronym for Down To F*ck. This is a dating app in St Louis that connects married people with potential partners just for sex.

Floyd, who was introduced to the app by Clark, finds himself in a sticky situation when user Modern Love without his glasses looked like a woman but in actual fact was David Bowie clad in a gown. When he meets the prospective fling and finds out it’s not a woman, Floyd is too polite to turn him down and even lets the guy kiss him, launching Floyd into a spiral of regret and confusion.

Will not spoil it for you any further.

DTF is streaming on HBO.