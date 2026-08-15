Clickbait is a gripping drama-thriller that explores the dangers of social media and how quickly lives can unravel in the digital world. What begins as a shocking kidnapping soon turns into a mystery filled with lies, hidden identities and unexpected twists that keep you guessing until the very end.

The series follows family man Nick Brewer, whose loved ones are horrified when he appears in a disturbing online video. Bruised and frightened, Nick holds a sign that reads, ‘At 5 million views I die.’

As the video spreads across the internet, his family and the police race against time to find him before it is too late. Each episode is told from the perspective of a different character, allowing the story to unfold piece by piece.

As new secrets come to light, every person connected to Nick becomes a suspect, and it becomes increasingly difficult to know who can be trusted. The changing viewpoints keep the mystery fresh and reveal how one event can affect so many lives.

The suspense builds naturally throughout the series. Every episode uncovers another layer of the story, leading to surprising revelations that constantly change what you think you know.

The mystery is well paced, making it difficult to stop watching once you have started. The performances are strong, especially from the cast portraying Nick’s family, whose desperation and heartbreak feel genuine.

The emotional side of the story balances the tension, making the characters just as engaging as the mystery itself. Clickbait is a compelling drama that highlights the impact of online deception and the consequences of judging people too quickly.

With plenty of twists and an ending that few will see coming, it is a series that keeps viewers hooked from beginning to end.

Clickbait is available on Netflix.