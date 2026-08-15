A 66-year-old man was arrested after police allegedly found him unlawfully inside a house in Larnaca, authorities said on Saturday.

Police were alerted at around 12.45pm on Friday that an unknown man had entered a house in the area.

Officers who went to the scene found the 66-year-old inside the property and arrested him.

Police are also investigating whether the suspect was involved in an earlier burglary at the same house, which was reported on August 13.

According to the complaint, the house was unoccupied and a number of items had been stolen after it was broken into, including furniture, chairs, chandeliers and electrical wiring.