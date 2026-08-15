Add a bit of crunch to your meal

Shrimps with Crust Gamberi con la Conza

For the shrimp

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

3 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

450g pre-cooked prawns

50ml dry white wine

Salt

For the conza (crust)

2 tablespoons olive oil

100g peeled almonds, finely chopped

100g fresh breadcrumbs

1 heaped tablespoon grated Parmesan

2 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped

Salt

Heat the olive oil in a heavy skillet.

Add the onion, garlic and parsley and cook over medium-high heat, stirring often, for a few minutes. Then add the chili powder and shrimp.

Cook, stirring occasionally, for a few minutes. Sprinkle with the wine and cook for 3 minutes, until it evaporates completely.

Remove from heat and add salt to taste.

Heat the olive oil in a non-stick pan. Add all the ingredients of the conza, salt and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon so that the mixture does not burn.

The conza will be ready when it gets a nice golden colour. Serve the shrimp immediately, sprinkling the crispy conza on top.

Anari Mousse with Spoon Sweet

For the fresh anari mousse:

300g fresh unsalted anari cheese

125g whipped cream (chantilly)

50g honey

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons rose water

For the crispy sheets

3 phyllo sheets

100g butter (melted)

30g granulated sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

To serve

60g walnuts, finely chopped unsalted

4 spoon sweets lemon (bitter orange), cut into slices

4 tablespoons carob syrup or sesame

2 tablespoons icing sugar, for sprinkling

4 tablespoons syrup from the spoon sweet

Microgreens (e.g. young basil or mint leaves)

Preheat the oven to 180C. Spread the first sheet of pastry on the working surface. Lightly brush it with the melted butter (100g) using a brush and sprinkle with a little icing sugar and cinnamon. Place the second sheet just on top and repeat the process. Finally, place the third sheet on top.

From the layered pastry, isolate a single, clean rectangular piece measuring 15 × 48 cm. With a sharp knife or a dough ring, gently mark the long side of 48 cm making vertical cuts every 12 cm, dividing the dough accurately into four equal sections.

Then pass the knife horizontally and divide the width of 15 cm into three equal parallel strips of 5 cm. In this way, 12 uniform rectangular pieces are formed.

Transfer the pieces to a baking tray lined with non-stick paper, cover them with another piece of non-stick paper and place a second empty baking tray on top (this is done to keep the sheets flat). Bake for 10–12 minutes, until golden brown and crispy. Let them cool.

In the bowl of the mixer (or with a hand mixer) put the fresh anari, honey, cinnamon and rose water. Beat on medium speed until the anari is crisp and fluffy. Incorporate the whipped cream into the anari mixture, gently stirring with a spatula (silicone spatula) in circular motions so that it does not lose its volume. Transfer the mousse to a pastry bag and refrigerate until serving.

Place the first crispy sheet in the center of the plate. With the pastry bag, spread the first dose of the anari mousse on the sheet, forming clean rosettes (thick drops). In between, place a little of the spoon sweet.

Gently rest the second sheet on top of the mousse, pressing lightly. Repeat the process, spreading the second batch of mousse in rosettes over the second sheet.

Place the third crispy sheet and form the last layer of mousse rosettes on its surface.

Carefully place the slices of the lemon spoon sweet around the plate and on the top rosettes. Pour a few drops of the carob syrup.

Sprinkle with icing sugar, the chopped walnuts and finish by sprinkling the syrup around the plate. Garnish with basil.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010.

https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy