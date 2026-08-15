Hundreds of worshippers from across Cyprus gathered at monasteries in the Paphos district on Saturday to celebrate the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, one of the most important dates in the Orthodox Christian calendar.

Large crowds attended services at the Panayia Chrysorroyiatissa monastery in the village of Panayia and the Ayios Neophytos monastery, with celebrations including liturgies and processions.

At Chrysorroyiatissa, Bishop Pankratios of Arsinoe, the monastery’s abbot, presided over the service and the Divine Liturgy for the feast.

August 15 celebrations in Paphos

Addressing worshippers, Pankratios spoke about the importance of humility in Christian life, saying that people “must humble ourselves for our spiritual struggle to have value“.

Speaking to reporters, he described the Assumption as the “Easter of the summer”, a term traditionally used for the feast because of its significance to Orthodox Christians.

He said the feast represented the Christian belief in the victory of life over death, referring to the tombs of Christ in Jerusalem and the Church of the Sepulchre of Saint Mary.

Pankratios also referred to the Cyprus problem, expressing hope that the Virgin Mary would help the island and calling on worshippers to pray while also making their own efforts towards a solution.

Celebrations at Chrysorroyiatissa also included the traditional procession of an icon depicting the Assumption.

Services were also held at the Ayios Neophytos monastery, which is dedicated to the Virgin Mary under the title Panayia Enkleistriani.

Bishop Leontios of Chytri, the monastery’s abbot, presided over the Divine Liturgy, following celebratory vespers held on the eve of the feast.

An artoklasia, or ‘blessing of bread’, was also held, followed by a procession of the Assumption icon around the monastery’s main church.

Traditional refreshments were offered to worshippers following the service.