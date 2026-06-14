So far an astounding 80,000 animals have been culled, and it’s taken a heavy toil on both farmers and vets

Every day, Sotiris Kadis still drives out to his farm. He unlocks the gates, walks through the yard and sits for a while among the empty pens where hundreds of sheep once stood. Now there is nothing left to feed, nothing left to milk and nothing left to tend.

For the first time in his entire life, there are no animals waiting for him.

“I cannot describe what we went through. We don’t have animals for the first time. It is soul wrenching,” he says.

“I come and sit in an empty farm every day. I can’t wait for the time we have animals again.”

Like dozens of livestock farmers across Cyprus whose herds have been destroyed as part of efforts to contain foot-and-mouth disease, Sotiris Kadis is trying to come to terms with a new reality that he had never imagined. He has lost over 1000 animals.

An empty sheep pen on Sotiris Kadis’ farm (Christos Theodorides)

Quite often farmers in Cyprus come from a long line of farming families so when mass culling has to take place it is more than just a farm being wiped out, it is sometimes two, three generations of family history vanishing before the farmer’s eyes.

So far an astounding 80,000 animals have been culled and 121 units affected across Cyprus. But it is not just the farmers that are affected. Behind every cull there are veterinarians tasked with carrying out a process that they may know is necessary but emotionally brutal. So despite the compensation mechanisms and control measures which have been made very visible by the government, what seems to have less visibility is the mental health support programme which has been established specifically for those affected.

“They mentioned psychological support, but our mentality here in Cyprus is such that it would be very difficult for any of us to accept it,” Kadis tells me.

“I saw my animals being culled. The whole family has a problem. We are all very low in spirits.

“It’s not as simple as saying that the culling will take place and then the farmer will be just fine. It’s definitely not like that.”

For many outside the industry, like you and I, the emotional impact can be difficult to understand.

Kadis has heard the arguments before. “I have also been a butcher. Some will say that you would slaughter the animals anyway. But the mass culling of your animals is not the same. It’s something different.”

Studies conducted in 2008 after the United Kingdom’s devastating 2001 foot-and-mouth epidemic reported increased rates of anxiety, depression, stress-related illness and symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress disorder among affected farming communities.

Mental health professionals in Cyprus believe similar patterns may be emerging.

Psychologists believe the psychological impact of the mass cullings might not be fully felt for several months

A dedicated website and psychological support hotline were established by the health ministry for farmers, family members, veterinarians and others affected by the culling programme.

According to health ministry spokesman Charalambos Charilaou, “the programme has seen a response across Cyprus”.

Dr Antonis Farmakas, head of mental health services and the person overseeing the support programme, told us that people have reached out for help, though the numbers remain relatively low. According to figures, approximately eight individuals contacted the support line, while five home visitswere carried out by mental health professionals.

“There was a response, but there was not a large response,” Farmakas said.

“Not everyone functions in the same way. For some people the culling of animals is extremely difficult.

“Many people contacted us because they were in a difficult position. We have carried out home visits and support was also provided to family members who struggled to cope with what happened.”

The relatively low uptake may not necessarily indicate low levels of distress.

“In Cyprus there is a broader prejudice and stigma surrounding psychological support,” Farmakas said.

“Someone may view it as a weakness. They may think people will call them crazy. We do not encounter this only among specific groups of the population but across all social groups.”

To encourage participation, the services are being provided outside the usual Gesy referral process.

“The support is being offered without the normal Gesy procedures because of the significance of the event and in order to provide services as easily as possible,” he said.

Mental health teams have also engaged with veterinarians involved in the culling operations.

“We have visited the veterinarians involved in the process and provided information and support.”

Unfortunately, we were unable to speak to a veterinarian that took part in this process but studies suggest that veterinarians may be among the groups most vulnerable to emotional harm. According to a 2018 study, veterinary professionals involved in disease-control culls often reported emotional exhaustion, compassion fatigue, guilt and moral distress. For veterinarians who entered the profession to care for animals, overseeing the destruction of healthy-looking livestock can create profound emotional strain.

Farm equipment stands unused (Christos Theodorides)

President of the Pancyprian Veterinary Association, Dr Dimitris Epaminondas, speaking about the practical realities of the operation, said the process is carried out either using a captive bolt device or injectable euthanasia.

“The veterinarians come into contact with the animals in all cases,” he said.

Depending on the circumstances, burial operations are carried out by the National Guard, district organisations, community councils or private contractors. These are further groups of people that are affected by the culling process but yet remain silent as to its after effects.

For farmers, however, the trauma often continues long after the animals are gone.

Zisos Zisimou lost over 2,000 goats and sheep.

“The most difficult thing was that the disease is not visible on the animals and then suddenly the culls began,” he said. “I’m trying to get over it and see what I can do next. I’ve been doing this job since I was 13 years old.”

Like Sotiris Kadis, he says the impact spread beyond the farmyard. “Of course my family was affected too. One day you have a full farm and the next day you have nothing. That isn’t normal.”

But unlike mental health professionals, Zisimou believes he can manage without psychological support. “I don’t want a psychologist or anything. I have my friends and with my friends I tried to get through it.” His concerns increasingly centre on rebuilding.

“For some people the issue is also economic and that affects everything. With the compensation we received, you can only buy back half the animals. If the state supports us further, maybe something can be done.”

Financial and emotional pressures are also often inseparable as psychological distress tends to create a cycle in which economic hardship and mental health struggles reinforce one another.

Farmakas warns that the full consequences of the outbreak may not become visible immediately.

“Post-traumatic stress can appear three to four months after the events,” he said. “That is why prevention is so important.”

For now, it seems like Cyprus remains focused on containing the disease, but if you or someone you know might be in need of mental health support due to the current foot and mouth crises call the hotline: 94069682