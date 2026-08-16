Police made 20 arrests and carried out hundreds of checks on drivers and premises during overnight operations nationwide last night.

The arrests involved offences including illegal residence, possession of a knife, illegal drug possession and burglary.

Officers stopped and checked 598 drivers and 204 passengers during the operations, while 28 premises were inspected.

Traffic police issued 201 violations with 15 new cases being investigated.

Police reported 70 cases of speeding and 29 cases of driving under the influence of alcohol following 350 breathalyser tests.

One driver was reported for driving under the influence of drugs following a drug test.

A total of 29 vehicles were impounded during the operations.