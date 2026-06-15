We do not yet know who the future champions of Cypriot basketball will be. What we do know is where they are today: developing their dreams in academies, building the skills and values that will stay with them throughout their lives. It is at these points that EKO and basketball legend Panagiotis Giannakis are meeting them.

At a press conference held in Nicosia, EKO presented the Basketball Youth Programme, an initiative designed to support the next generation of athletes by offering children across Cyprus the opportunity to learn, develop and be inspired alongside Panagiotis Giannakis, one of the most influential figures in European basketball.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Cyprus Basketball Federation, strengthening the collective effort to develop the sport and create greater opportunities for children and young people across Cyprus.

The Basketball Youth Programme is aimed at kids aged 10 to 16 who are enrolled in basketball academies and includes a total of 12 training sessions across the island, taking place in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca.

The first phase of the programme took place over June 12-13, 2026, in Nicosia, featuring four training sessions for young athletes from local sports clubs in the district. The programme continues with four sessions in Limassol for children from the Limassol and Paphos districts and a further four sessions in Larnaca for kids from the Larnaca and Famagusta districts.

A key figure in the initiative is Panagiotis Giannakis, an iconic personality in European basketball, who serves as the programme’s ambassador. Through his active participation in the training sessions, he is sharing experiences, knowledge and values that extend beyond sport, serving as a role model for inspiration, discipline, perseverance and personal growth.

Through dynamic and high-energy training activities, participants will have the opportunity to develop not only their athletic abilities, but also essential values such as teamwork, discipline, perseverance and respect, qualities that form the foundation of success both in sport and in life.

The initiative will also feature two public engagement events at selected EKO service stations, offering basketball enthusiasts the chance to meet Giannakis in person and share memorable moments with one of the sport’s most celebrated figures.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the President of the Republic, Kalia Hadjiiosif stated: “I convey the President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides’ heartfelt thanks to EKO, which has consistently supported Cypriot sport over the years. EKO was a key pillar behind the successful organisation of the EuroBasket tournament hosted by Cyprus last year, while its ongoing partnership with the Cyprus Basketball Federation at every level demonstrates its commitment to the advancement of sport.”

For his part, Nikos Sardellis, Senior Director of EKO Cyprus, commented: “For us at EKO, this is the true definition of sport. Sport is not simply an area of sponsorship activity. It is a space where values we consider fundamental to society, and particularly to young people, are cultivated: effort, discipline, teamwork, respect and the constant pursuit of improvement.”

Meanwhile, the President of the Cyprus Basketball Federation, Andreas Mouzourides, described EKO’s initiative as particularly significant, adding: “The real challenge lies in what comes next. We must bring more children onto the courts. We must create new role models. We must inspire the next generation to believe in their potential. We must transform the enthusiasm generated by major sporting events into lasting momentum for the development of our sport. This programme is built precisely on that philosophy.”

Representing the Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, Michael Damianos, Constantinos Karagiorgis, Director of the Consumer Protection Service, stated: “At a time when our young people face multiple challenges, the need for positive and healthy outlets is more pressing than ever. The Minister wishes to extend his warm congratulations to EKO for this initiative, as well as to the Cyprus Basketball Federation for its cooperation and support. Partnerships such as these between the private sector and sporting organisations demonstrate that where there is a common goal, significant results can be achieved for the benefit of society.”

Representing the Minister of Education, Sport and Youth, Dr Athena Michaelidou, the Deputy Director of Secondary Education, Yiorgos Koutsides, observed: “Our ultimate goal is to strengthen every form of sporting participation and activity while ensuring equal opportunities for all. At the same time, we seek to promote the all-round development of the minds, bodies and personalities of our young people. Our children are the future of Cypriot sport.”

In a particularly inspiring address, Giannakis himself moved the audience and created a powerful emotional connection. He noted: “I love basketball, as I love every sport, because sport is, above all, a great family. That is our common goal. Through its long-standing support, EKO sets a shining example because it does not simply support short-lived victories; it consistently invests in development. It helps young people embrace sport and the values it represents: teamwork, respect and healthy competition. Just as in basketball every player contributes according to their role, EKO and the Cyprus Basketball Federation have joined forces to deliver a meaningful initiative that brings the younger generation closer to the magic and value of the game.”

The Basketball Youth Programme is a further initiative by EKO Cyprus under its extensive Corporate Responsibility Programme, which encompasses sport, education, health, road safety, social solidarity and environmental protection. Through these actions, EKO continues its commitment to supporting society and, in particular, the next generation.

About EKO CYPRUS LIMITED

EKO CYPRUS LIMITED is a wholly owned subsidiary of HELLENiQ ENERGY. The Company is active in the import, storage, distribution, and sale of liquid fuels, lubricants and LPG, both in bulk and in cylinders, to commercial and industrial customers. EKO CYPRUS LIMITED’s network of service stations holds the top position by a wide margin in the motor fuel market. The Company undertook the relocation of the petroleum and LPG facilities from the Larnaca waterfront to Vasilikos, an investment that, when fully developed, will exceed 50 million euros. EKO CYPRUS LIMITED’s contribution to the labour market is equally significant: more than 1,500 employees are directly or indirectly employed by the Company and its partner companies and EKO-branded gas stations.

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About HELLENiQ ENERGY

HELLENiQ ENERGY, known until recently as HELLENIC PETROLEUM, is a leading integrated energy group in Southeast Europe. The company was founded in 1998 and operates in six countries, with a portfolio spanning the entire energy value chain. In 2023, the Group’s revenue reached €12.8 billion and comparable EBITDA reached €1,237 million, while total investments amounted to €291 million.

HELLENiQ ENERGY is driving the energy transition across all its markets by embracing innovation and developing new initiatives. The company’s primary goal is to become the leading provider of low-carbon energy solutions, making a substantial contribution to addressing the causes and impacts of climate change.

HELLENiQ ENERGY is active in the production, supply, and trading of energy, with an increasing focus on new, cleaner forms of energy, as well as on renewable energy sources. The company’s diversified portfolio, spanning the entire oil and natural gas value chain, includes refining, the supply and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products, the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the marketing of fuels, while also expanding rapidly in the renewable energy sector. Through joint ventures and equity interests, the company also has a significant presence in the power generation sector, as well as in the supply and trading of natural gas and electricity.

HELLENiQ ENERGY places people at the centre of its business strategy, with its top priority being to ensure long-term access to sustainable energy for all. As a major investor, employer and active member of society, the company has a significant socioeconomic impact in the countries where it operates, while also aspiring to be a consistently reliable social partner.