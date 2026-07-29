The number of labour accidents decreased by 7.2 per cent in 2025 compared to 2024, while compared to 2017 the total drop reached 55.3 per cent, the labour inspection department said on Wednesday.

The most significant decrease in the accident index was recorded in the wholesale and retail sector with 15.2 per cent, followed by the transport and storage sector 8.8 per cent and the hotel and restaurant sector 7.2 per cent, with Cyprus ranking below the overall European average.

Meanwhile, the sectors recording the highest number of accidents in 2025 were manufacturing with an increase of 11.7 per cent compared to 2024 and construction 3.9 per cent.

Falls remain the primary cause of accidents at the European and international level, accounting for 31.4 per cent of accidents across all sectors in Cyprus.

For the construction sector, the corresponding percentage stood at 38.7 per cent.

These figures, the department said, reinforce the need for the further development and implementation of integrated procedures and collective protection and prevention measures such as a relevant targeted awareness campaign carried out through media and social networks since March 2026.

The labour ministry stressed that the ultimate goal was to eliminate work accidents entirely and that actions would be planned and implemented based on the findings of occupational accident analyses.