With swimwear made largely out of recycled plastic bottles and reflecting the island’s culture, two women hope they have solved the problem of what to wear to the beach

When childhood friends Anna and Eftyhia travelled through Southeast Asia before starting their careers, they did not expect the trip to inspire a business idea.

But their experiences abroad, combined with a desire to create something missing from the Cyprus market, led them to launch anef swim, a sustainable swimwear brand designed around confidence, comfort and timeless style.

The pair, both born and raised in Cyprus, met at the age of 15 at school. Their friendship grew through shared classes while years later they found themselves following similar paths abroad.

After having both studied at the university of Manchester, the two decided that before entering the world of work they would spend three months travelling around Southeast Asia. That journey became a turning point.

“Travelling through Southeast Asia, particularly Bali, was a huge source of inspiration for us,” they said. “We came across so many beautiful boutique brands creating unique, thoughtfully designed and sustainable pieces.”

They noticed a gap when they returned to Cyprus, where the swimwear market was dominated by larger international brands.

“We wanted to create something different, something intentionally designed to celebrate women’s bodies, enhance confidence and provide support in all the right places,” they said.

The process of creating the brand was far from simple. Neither Anna nor Eftyhia had a background in fashion, and they had to learn everything from scratch, from design processes to technical drawings and manufacturing.

“We had absolutely no fashion background and honestly had no idea where to begin,” they said.

They spent months researching, watching tutorials and teaching themselves the skills needed to bring their ideas to life. From the beginning, they wanted their designs to combine style with practicality.

Adjustable straps and convertible elements became central features of their collections, allowing pieces to be worn in different ways. Supporting fuller busts was also a key priority.

“As women ourselves, we know how difficult it can be to find swimwear that is both stylish and genuinely supportive,” they said.

Their designs draw inspiration from Cyprus. Many feature gold details influenced by Mediterranean and Greek aesthetics, while one of their most personal creations is a reversible Cyprus themed swimsuit.

The piece was created in collaboration with local artist Evina Economidou and features symbols connected to Cypriot culture, including the evil eye, Commandaria and traditional Lefkaritiko embroidery patterns.

Building the brand while working full time brought its own challenges. “Most of the work happened outside normal working hours, during lunch breaks, on the London Underground, after work, late at night and throughout weekends,” they said.

Their time was filled with conversations with manufacturers, reviewing samples, planning photoshoots and creating content for social media.

Balancing careers, personal commitments and a growing business required discipline, but the pair said their passion for the project helped them continue. “It was a great creative outlet after a day in the office. We knew that every small step was contributing to something we cared deeply about.”

Sustainability has been at the heart of anef swim from the beginning. The brand uses REPREVE recycled fibre, made from recycled plastic bottles, with swimwear consisting of 78 per cent recycled nylon and 22 per cent spandex. The resulting OEKO TEX fabric provides UPF 50 plus sun protection.

But for Anna and Eftyhia, sustainability also means creating pieces that last rather than contributing to disposable fashion.

“When selecting a manufacturer, we looked beyond product quality and chose partners that meet internationally recognised standards for recycled materials, supply chain traceability and textile safety,” they said.

Since launching, the response has been encouraging, both in Cyprus and abroad. The brand has hosted pop up events in Cyprus and London, while orders have been sent to customers in the United States, Germany, France and across the UK.

One of the highlights was seeing people who had never met them connect with the brand. “When customers try on the swimwear, they often notice the attention to detail and the thought that has gone into every design decision.”

The founders said they understand the challenge of competing with fast fashion, where consumers have access to large numbers of inexpensive options.

However, they believe quality and longevity remain important. “Creating fewer, better products has always been part of our philosophy,” they said.

The journey has also introduced them to a wider creative community, including Cypriot content creators, models, photographers, videographers and website designer Philippos Pilakouris, who helped bring their vision to life.

For other young women thinking about starting a business, their advice is straightforward: begin.

“It’s easy to become overwhelmed by everything that could go wrong or by how much there is to do,” they said. “Instead, focus on one challenge at a time and keep moving forward. Don’t be afraid to send the email, make the phone call, attend the event or ask for the opportunity”.

Anna and Eftyhia hope to expand anef swim’s presence across Europe while developing new collections.

Their aim remains the same as when the idea first began during their travels: creating sustainable swimwear that helps women feel confident, comfortable and ready for their next adventure. “We’re still at the beginning of the journey, and we’re excited to see where it leads”.

For more information, visit www.anefswim.com or follow @anefswim.com on social media