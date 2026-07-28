A 62-year-old businessman from Larnaca was arrested over alleged financial offences, including fraud, forgery, fraudulent property transactions and money laundering, police said on Tuesday.

Larnaca CID said these offences, involving ten separate incidents, occurred between 2022 and 2024.

The allegations also include conspiracy to commit a felony, obtaining money by false pretences, circulating forged documents, fraudulent property dealings, fraud in property sales, false company accounts aimed at defrauding and defrauding creditors.

The suspect is due to appear at Larnaca district court later on Tuesday.