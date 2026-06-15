A fire safety training programme for primary and secondary schools was launched at Astromeritis primary school on Monday, where Education Minister Athena Michaelidou underlined that safety must be central to education.

She stressed the need for a culture of prevention and self-protection from a young age, highlighting the importance of cooperation among state services, schools and voluntary groups.

Fire chief Nikos Longinos said the scheme builds on previous teacher training in Cyprus, now targeting pupils to enhance their fire prevention and response skills through modern teaching methods and practical activities.

The scheme is backed by the Bank of Cyprus’ SupportCY volunteers, whose Elli Ioannidou stressed the importance of investing in prevention and children’s education, especially with rising fire risks from climate change.

She said continued support would be put in place through school visits, educational sessions and fire prevention patrols in rural areas.

Cyprus Retired Firefighters’ Organisation president Panikos Tsouderos, community leader Aris Constantinou, and school head Demetris Nicolaou also spoke at the event, emphasising the need for cooperation for school safety.

Students from kindergarten and primary school engaged in interactive sessions where fire service members and SupportCY volunteers demonstrated equipment and fire engines, providing hands-on fire safety experience.

The programme aims to prepare a generation that is more aware of prevention, responsibility, and safety during emergencies.