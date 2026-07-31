TUI and Jet2 will expand their presence in Larnaca for the next tourist season, with the two major British tour operators adding the district to their programmes.

The Larnaca tourism board described the move on Friday as a significant step in strengthening Larnaca’s position in the British tourism market, with TUI including major hotels in the district for the first time and Jet2 returning after a multiyear absence.

It said TUI’s decision to add Larnaca hotels to its programme represented “a significant milestone for the destination”, while Jet2’s return would include “a particularly strong programme” through partnerships with hotels across the district.

According to the organisation, the development is expected to increase the region’s visibility among British travellers while supporting tourism growth beyond the traditional peak season.

“A particularly important element is the fact that this programme, beyond the summer period, creates favourable prospects for further expansion during the winter period,” the statement said.

It said the inclusion of Larnaca in the programmes of Britain’s two largest tour operators reflected “the result of coordinated and long-term efforts by all stakeholders to upgrade and strengthen the competitiveness of the destination”.