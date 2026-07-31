Parents’ names will return to Cyprus’ new biometric identity cards, while members of the public will also be given the option of obtaining a version omitting them.

The interior ministry announced the move on Friday, after receiving guidance from the European Commission, which had confirmed that issuing different types of identity cards within the same member state is not prohibited, although it does not encourage the practice because of concerns over uniformity and easier border controls.

Following consultations with the contractor responsible for producing the cards, the ministry said it had decided to restore the previous format displaying the full names of both parents, as recorded in the population register and on the holder’s birth certificate.

At the same time, the ministry said it was also pursuing a second option allowing individuals to choose an identity card without parents’ names.

It said the contractor had confirmed that operating both systems in parallel was technically feasible and that it was now awaiting an implementation timetable.

The announcement marks a change in the ministry’s position after it had defended removing parents’ names from the new biometric cards on the grounds of personal data protection as well as alignment with European practice.

The issue prompted political debate this week, with Disy proposing that the public should be free to choose whether their parents’ names appear on their identity cards, while Elam called for their mandatory reinstatement.

The ministry said holders who have already received a biometric identity card without parents’ details but wish to have them included will be able to replace their card free of charge through citizen service centres or district administrations once the previous format is restored.