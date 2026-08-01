Alien comes to wipe out human race. Alien’s ship struck by lightning. Alien crashes in Patience, Colorado. Alien loses vital device. Straightforward alien comedy material.

The alien – whose name is very difficult to remember, let alone pronounce – now has to find his ship and fix it so he can get back home, and more importantly find the device that will obliterate all humans. To do so, though, he must blend in.

As our alien takes on the form of Harry Vanderspeigle by molecular reconstruction and discards the body in the lake, he is oblivious to the fact that he may be taking on more than he can handle. Making the body function is challenging and just as he is getting the hang of it he finds himself appointed the town’s doctor in place of the previous one who was murdered.

Harry awkwardly navigates small-town life, belittling humans and speaking his mind at the worst possible times, only to find out that the mayor’s son, Max, can see him in his alien form.

In the meantime, Harry clumsily and reluctantly makes friends, which paired with his full-time job delays him finding his device and spaceship parts in the snow. When he ventures out and is ultimately saved by his new friend nurse Asta, who has a truckload of her own problems, he is injured and grows weaker, revealing his true identity.

Adding to the comedy are sheriff Mike also known by himself as Big Black, unappreciated deputy Liv, Darcy who is Asta’s best friend and keeps getting the mayor into trouble, and various agents who believe an alien landed somewhere in Colorado.

It turns out, almost everyone has had some glimpse or another of a UFO over the years, but fear of being labelled crazy prevents them from speaking out and piecing the puzzle together.

A light comedy in which even the ‘gory’ stuff is funny, and a mild drama dealing with social and personal issues in a heartwarming way – until Harry adopts Goliath’s alien-human hybrid egg and takes it home to hatch it (Season 2 for that bit).

The show is streaming on Netflix.