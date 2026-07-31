A motorcade organised by Apoel supporters to mark the club’s 100th anniversary caused significant traffic disruption across parts of Nicosia on Thursday, with police temporarily closing key roads to allow the procession to pass.

Police told the Cyprus Mail that the operation was under control and confirmed that Limassol Avenue, from the traffic lights to the Apoel fan club on Makarios Avenue, had been closed, while the Aglandjia roundabout was also temporarily shut to facilitate the convoy.

Large queues of traffic formed as motorists were diverted or delayed while the procession moved through the capital.

Members of the public reported hearing repeated firecrackers during the motorcade, while unconfirmed reports suggested that pyrotechnics may have been thrown towards passing vehicles.

Police had not confirmed those claims at the time of publishing.

The procession formed part of celebrations marking Apoel’s centenary, with officers deployed along the route to manage traffic and maintain public order as the convoy travelled through the city.