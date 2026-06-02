The British foreign office has updated its travel advice for Cyprus, removing emergency references to regional tension that had unsettled parts of the British tourist market.

The previous version of the guidance had included Cyprus, along with at least 17 other countries in the wider region, in a special warning issued after the escalation of tension in the Middle East and the drone incident at the British base in Akrotiri.

At the time, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warned that regional tension “may cause travel problems” and lead to “other unforeseen consequences”.

It had also urged British citizens to exercise increased caution when travelling, although London did not advise against travel to Cyprus.

Those references have now been removed from the updated advice.

While general safety guidance remains in place, the latest wording no longer includes a specific warning about increased regional risk or possible disruption linked to the situation in the Middle East.

The change is expected to ease concerns among tourism industry players in Cyprus and Britain, where media reports had given prominence to instability in the wider region.

This had caused unease in a market that remains central to the Cypriot tourism sector, particularly ahead of the busy summer period.

However, even at the height of the tension, British authorities stopped short of issuing a travel warning for Cyprus.

The updated advice therefore shifts the focus back to standard travel precautions, offering a calmer message to British holidaymakers considering the island.