Police are seeking information to locate a 22-year-old man from Bangladesh, treating his disappearance as a possible case of kidnapping, abduction and deprivation of liberty after he went missing on June 12, police reported on Monday.

Police released a photo of Shahruar Ahmed Emod as part of an investigation into alleged kidnapping and unlawful confinement.

They stated that all possibilities regarding his disappearance are being considered.

He left his home on June 12 saying he would be starting work at a factory, without giving the exact location.

Later that evening, he sent a message via a mobile application to a friend, sharing a specific location.

No further communication followed. His father later received a message from the man’s mobile phone asking for help.

Since then, his phone has remained switched off and he has not responded to calls from relatives or friends.

The police communications branch said all lines of inquiry remain open as officers continue to examine the circumstances of his disappearance.

Members of the public who may have information are asked to contact Larnaca police station on 24804060 or the nearest police station.