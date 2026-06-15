The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a legal challenge from a Russian national detained in Larnaca as part of extradition proceedings to the United States, ruling that his arrest and continued custody were lawful.

He had been arrested on May 9 at Larnaca airport following an Interpol notice from US authorities alleging conspiracy and money laundering offences between April 2023 and June 2025.

The man’s lawyers argued the arrest was based only on an Interpol alert rather than a formal request, and said there was no completed extradition request at the time.

They proposed he could be released under conditions including financial guarantee, daily reporting to police, and surrender of travel documents.

The Larnaca district court ordered that he remain in custody until June 30 and allowed a 50-day period for US authorities to submit the necessary documents.

It accepted prosecution arguments that there was a significant risk he could flee, as he had entered Cyprus as a tourist and had no local ties.

The Supreme Court however dismissed the challenge, saying custody was ordered by a competent court under extradition law and a treaty signed between the US and Cyprus, and therefore could not be treated as unlawful.

It said objections to procedure must be made through other legal routes, not this type of review.

The court also said the risk of absconding was a matter for the trial court’s judgment and could not be reassessed.

It added that the 50-day detention period was within the 60-day limit allowed for extradition paperwork under the treaty.

It clarified that certain appeal rights apply only after a full extradition hearing, which has not yet started.

The application was therefore rejected, and costs of €800 were imposed on the applicant.