The Third Age Observatory on Monday called for stronger measures to protect elderly people from abuse, warning that many victims remain unable or unwilling to report mistreatment.

Marking World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the observatory said abuse of older people is a widespread problem that often receives too little attention.

Citing World Health Organisation figures, it said one in six people over the age of 60 worldwide has experienced some form of abuse.

The observatory said abuse can take many forms, including physical, verbal and psychological violence, sexual abuse, financial exploitation, neglect and social isolation.

It said most cases occur in the elderly person’s home, with family members, caregivers or domestic workers often responsible.

Cases have also been reported in care facilities.

Many victims do not report abuse because they depend on the perpetrator emotionally, financially or practically.

Fear of retaliation and doubts that complaints will be taken seriously also discourage reporting.

The public should remain alert to warning signs, the observatory said.

These may include bruises, injuries and burns, as well as sudden changes in behaviour, sadness, confusion and social withdrawal.

The observatory also criticised the state for what it described as years of inaction, institutional shortcomings and ineffective political decisions that have failed to address longstanding problems.

Recommendations included better legal protection for victims, awareness campaigns, more inspections of care facilities, and shelters for elderly abuse victims.

The observatory stated that protecting older people’s lives and dignity is a basic right and duty of a democratic state, and that continued indifference is morally complicit.