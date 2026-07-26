

Two people, including a 15-year-old boy, were arrested in Limassol on Saturday night after a 21-year-old man was stabbed during a fight, police said.



Officers were called to Vasileos Constantinou street, near Tsirio stadium, shortly before midnight following reports of a brawl involving foreign nationals.



At the scene, police found a 21-year-old man with a stab wound to his back, believed to have been inflicted with a knife.



The victim was taken to hospital, where his wound was stitched. He remains hospitalised.



While searching the wider area, police officers located two suspects. One of them was carrying a metal chain and was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.



Neither suspect was carrying identification documents and both were initially arrested to establish their identities.

Police later identified them as a 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy.



