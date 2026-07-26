By Christoph Burgener

In this excerpt from his speech, at the reception for the Swiss National Day, Ambassador of Switzerland, Christoph Burgener, sings the praises of the federal system of government which has served the Swiss very well over the years. There are some lessons for Cyprus.

Every year we celebrate the National Day of the Swiss Confederation. A charming reminder that Switzerland proudly celebrates a ‘Confederation’ while functioning as a federation. A nuance that becomes considerably less academic when the conversation turns to Cyprus.

To be honest, extravagant festivities are not exactly part of our national DNA. If a celebration in Switzerland gets too wild, don’t worry. By the next morning, there’ll be enough signatures to put the fireworks to a referendum.

And the Swiss don’t overdo patriotism. We celebrate much more our own canton, our regional state, all year round.

But today – and whenever our football team reaches the quarterfinals – we make an exception, we show our Swiss flag and remember that we’re one country.

Apart from National Day and sporting events, Switzerland is above all a local country.

People often introduce themselves first as being from Geneva, Zurich, Lucerne, Ticino or Berne – and only afterwards as Swiss.

That is hardly surprising. In our small sized country, we have 26 different school systems, 26 different tax systems, different public holidays – and yes, even different rules for dogs. In some cantons dog training is compulsory, in others it isn’t.

Our principle is straightforward: as local as possible, as federal as necessary. Municipalities handle local affairs, cantons govern most public policy, and the Federal Government steps in only where a common national approach is absolutely needed.

And the President of the Federal Government changes every year. We think power, like fondue, is best shared. And furthermore, when it’s controlled by solid checks and balances.

And our federalism teaches us that diversity is not a problem to solve; it is a strength to build on. What unites us in Switzerland is not that we are all the same, as we have different languages, different religions and a potpourri of local traditions.

What unites us is our willingness to work together despite our differences. What unites us is that we trust each other, even though we are different, and we don’t always agree.

These values – dialogue, compromise, mutual respect and cooperation – are worth celebrating tonight.

They also matter more than ever in Cyprus and in today’s world.

We are living through a time of war, brutal territorial occupations and increasing polarisation. Too often, human suffering is measured in numbers.

Yet behind every statistic is a name, a face, a mother, a family, and a life that can never be replaced.

Switzerland has always believed in a simple principle: peace is strongest when it is anchored in rules, not in power.

In dialogue, not in division; and in international and humanitarian law.

Switzerland, and I know Cyprus as well, will continue to stand up for these principles.

Switzerland also remains committed to supporting efforts towards a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue, in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and based on political equality.

If useful, Switzerland stands ready to contribute among others by hosting future formal or informal negotiations.