Trade unions SEK, PEO, Pasyno and Pasydy on Monday called on the health ministry to withdraw a proposed amendment to private hospital legislation that would reduce the minimum nurse-to-patient ratio.

In a joint statement, the unions said the plan would weaken patient care and put lives at risk.

The unions argued that lowering staffing levels is a “step backwards” rather than a reform and would delay response times for patients.

The change, they said, would further strain an already overworked nursing workforce, increasing burnout and reducing the quality of services in private hospitals.

The unions said they will resist any policy that they believe undermines the healthcare system or compromises patient safety.

They urged the ministry to reconsider the proposal and ensure that any legislative changes prioritise public health and safe staffing levels in all healthcare facilities.