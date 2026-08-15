Eight people were arrested for various offences during overnight police operations carried out across Cyprus, the police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made for offences including assault and causing injury, breaking and entering and theft, unlawful possession of property, illegal residence in the Republic and traffic offences, including drink-driving.

Officers stopped and checked 586 vehicles and a total of 863 people travelling in them.

Police also carried out checks at 46 premises, resulting in seven reports.

Traffic checks resulted in 236 reports for violations, while a further 15 cases are under investigation. Police also impounded 22 vehicles.

Of the traffic offences recorded, 84 were for speeding.

Police carried out 267 breathalyser tests, resulting in 16 drink-driving cases, while one driver tested positive for drugs following six preliminary roadside drug tests.