Aphrodite project strengthens Cyprus’ regional energy role

US energy company Chevron sees Cyprus as a key part of the East Mediterranean’s energy future, with the Aphrodite gas field moving steadily towards a final investment decision, according to comments by Chevron Cyprus country manager Basil Allam.

In an interview published by Parliament Magazine, the executive said that Cyprus was a natural fit for the US energy giant because of the East Mediterranean’s abundant gas resources and the strategic potential represented by the Aphrodite field in Block 12 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

Chevron, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a major integrated energy company with operations spanning exploration, production, refining and energy distribution around the world.

Allam said the discovery of Aphrodite had confirmed the region’s potential and positioned Cyprus to play a meaningful role in shaping the future of energy development in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“As regional demand for natural gas continues to grow, Cyprus sits at the centre of an emerging network of energy integration across the East Mediterranean,” Allam said.

He explained that a combination of resource potential, proximity to markets and collaboration between governments had gradually increased Cyprus’ importance within Chevron’s wider portfolio.

According to Allam, the Aphrodite project is closely aligned with Chevron’s mission to provide reliable, affordable and increasingly cleaner energy.

He said progress through the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) phase represented not only disciplined development but also a shared ambition to strengthen regional integration and bring new gas supplies to market in a manner that would benefit both Cyprus and neighbouring countries.

Turning to the investment climate, Allam described Cyprus as an attractive destination for foreign investors because of its stable and predictable environment and the government’s willingness to engage constructively with industry.

“Like any country developing a modern energy sector, there have been moments when we needed to work through complex issues together, but more importantly we did work through these matters,” Allam said.

“An ability to reset, align, and keep moving forward says a lot about Cyprus’ maturity as an investment destination,” he added.

The Chevron executive acknowledged that challenges exist, as in any market, but stressed that the foundations of the Cypriot economy and business environment remain strong.

What is more, he said the country offers clear policy direction, access to talented local and regional professionals and a business culture built on partnership, factors that are particularly important for long-term energy investments.

“The fundamentals are solid, and while no investment environment is perfect, we have consistently seen that the Cypriot government is open to improving areas that can be challenging,” Allam said.

“We believe Cyprus is a country where companies can operate with confidence and build lasting, constructive relationships,” he added.

Regarding the status of the Aphrodite development, Allam explained that the project has now entered the FEED phase, which represents a critical milestone towards a final investment decision.

He said Chevron’s team is focused on developing a competitive and reliable project designed to deliver long-term value.

According to Allam, the development concept centres on a modern offshore floating production unit located in Cyprus, capable of producing 800 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, equivalent to 22.65 million cubic metres daily.

The gas would then be transported to Egypt through a pipeline, where demand continues to increase.

“We are making steady progress, working closely with our partners and the government, and maintaining the disciplined approach that investors continue to expect from Chevron,” Allam said.

Allam also highlighted the growing significance of the Eastern Mediterranean within Chevron’s broader strategy, following a substantial expansion of the company’s regional presence over the past five years.

He said Chevron considers the region a major long-term source of natural gas, with approximately 44 trillion cubic feet of gross resources, equivalent to around 1.25 trillion cubic metres.

The company’s presence includes producing assets in Israel, expanding upstream operations in Egypt and exploration interests in Greece, Libya, Syria and Malta.

“For Cyprus, this broader regional position matters,” Allam stated.

“It means we are not approaching Aphrodite in isolation, but as part of an integrated portfolio that links high-quality resources to nearby markets with growing demand,” he explained.

“The East Mediterranean offers the right mix of resource depth, infrastructure, and commercial opportunity, and we believe it is a region where disciplined investment can continue to deliver value for many years,” Allam concluded.