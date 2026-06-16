Demetra Holdings Plc conducted a significant share buyback on June 15, 2026, marking the latest development in the company’s financial strategy.

The firm on Tuesday confirmed that it purchased a total of 16,664 own shares through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

All of the shares were acquired at a price of €1.67 per share. The total cost for this acquisition amounted to €27,828.88.

This transaction was carried out under the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.

The acquisition was executed in five separate tranches. The first transaction involved 6,888 shares at the price of €1.67. A second purchase comprised 8,700 shares, also at the price of €1.67.

Following this, the company acquired an additional 463 shares at the same rate. A further 413 shares were secured at the price of €1.67.

The final portion of the repurchase programme for the day consisted of 200 shares, bringing the total volume to 16,664 shares at the uniform price of €1.67.