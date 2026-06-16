Lidl Cyprus is preparing a great summer experience full of nutritious flavours, movement, wellness sessions and practical ideas for a healthier lifestyle.

Lidl Cyprus presents Lidl Better Living Days, a new summer experience that travels to selected stores across Cyprus. This initiative brings the wider public together with free experiential activities, with the sole aim of promoting healthy eating, physical exercise and overall well-being in our everyday lives.

With a vision to make Better Living a living, accessible and applicable practice for every home, Lidl Cyprus is transforming every aspect of this summer road trip into an open space of inspiration for a more balanced lifestyle for two whole days. Visitors will have the opportunity to attend specialised wellness and fitness sessions, receive valuable advice from experts—in collaboration with the Cyprus Dietetic and Nutrition Association— on the importance of proper nutrition and participate in activities specially designed for children and families.

At the heart of the Lidl Better Living Days experience will be Lidl’s mobile kitchen, which will function as a meeting point and a place for culinary exploration. Through live cooking sessions, participants will be invited to try out refreshing, extremely summery and above all nutritious recipes. The team of Lidl Food Academy Chefs and experts will share smart secrets for easy, healthy meals, proving that a quality and balanced diet can be easily included, without deprivation and excess, on the table of every household.

The Lidl Better Living Days health and wellness journey will stop at the following Lidl stores:

Friday 26 & Saturday 27 June at the Lidl store in Agios Dometios in Nicosia.

at the in Nicosia. Friday 03 & Saturday 04 July at the Lidl store in Agios Pavlos in Paphos.

at the in Paphos. Friday 10 & Saturday 11 July at the Lidl store in Agias Fylaxeos in Limassol.

at the in Limassol. Friday 17 & Saturday 18 July at the Lidl store in Ypsonas in Limassol.

at the in Limassol. Friday 24 & Saturday 25 July at the Lidl store in Paralimni .

at the . Friday 31 July & Saturday 01 August at the Lidl store in Aradippou in Larnaca..

Through the Lidl Better Living Days, Lidl Cyprus is practically reinforcing its commitment to standing by society, offering initiatives that substantially improve people’s quality of life. In an era where a healthy lifestyle is inextricably linked to our small, daily decisions, Lidl Cyprus confirms its position as a reliable companion in a healthier lifestyle, creating an open and free institution of experiences for everyone.

By doing this, Better Living ceases to be just a theory and becomes a daily practice. It becomes knowledge about proper nutrition, care for our body, movement, pure taste and connection with the local community. Because for Lidl Cyprus, quality choices are not only about the products in the consumer’s basket, but the way in which we can all live better and healthier, every day.

Further details regarding the event, the detailed program, and the application process can be found here.

Visit Lidl Cyprus online:

corporate.lidl.com.cy

team.lidl.com.cy

lidlfoodacademy.com.cy

facebook.com/lidlcy

instagram.com/lidl_cyprus

youtube.com/lidlcyprus

linkedin.com/company/lidl-cyprus