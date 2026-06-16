U.S. President Donald Trump said Russia should make peace with Ukraine after a “very good” meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday, but there were few details of any concrete steps to raise the pressure on Moscow.

Trump, who arrived at the G7 summit in the French lakeside resort of Evian-les-Bains brandishing a preliminary deal to end his war with Iran, said he would do what he could do to end the conflict inUkraine, now deep into its fifth year.

“Look, Russia should make a deal,” Trump told reporters, adding that too many young men were dying on the battlefield on both sides. “I’m gonna do whatever I can.”

After the group meeting with Trump, Zelenskiy told Reuters that G7 leaders agreed that Russia was not winning the war. He said they also discussed additional sanctions targeting Russia’s oil exports, its banking sector and its military production to bring Moscow to the negotiating table.

Zelenskiy and his European allies want to underline to Trump how Ukraine’s battlefield fortunes have shifted, hoping he will lean harder on Russia to gain leverage in eventual peace talks.

Zelenskiy said on Monday he had offered to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin at the G7 summit, but a Kremlin aide said on Tuesday that did not come up in a call between Trump and Putin.

Trump was due to have face-to-face talks with Zelenskiy later on Tuesday. Earlier, Ukraine’s presidency shared images of Zelenskiy in conversation with Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the summit’s sidelines.

POSITIVE TALKS ON UKRAINE

Two European diplomats said that, during the meeting, Zelenskiy showed Trump images of the aftermath of a Russian strike on Monday on Kyiv’s Pechersk Lavra monastery.

Trump expressed disapproval of the strike, one of the European diplomats said, while the other said that it had been “psychologically” a good move by Zelenskiy to show the images.

European diplomats said the tone of the meeting had been constructive.

But two of the diplomats said Trump had been noncommittal on imposing further U.S. sanctions on Moscow, as European leaders want.

Trump told reporters Washington was now in a position to let Russian oil waivers lapse after an interim accord to end the Iran war soothed markets, but he did not address the question of broader punitive measures.

European leaders have wanted to convince Trump that previous U.S. positions on the possible terms of a deal were overly favourable towards Moscow, particularly now that Ukraine’s drone incursions into Russia have improved its fortunes.

“The tide is turning for Ukraine,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted on X. “Russia’s fatigue is openly showing. That’s the time to double down on our support.”

A French diplomat said G7 leaders had agreed that the battlefield dynamic was now in Ukraine’s favour, and committed to providing Kyiv with more air defence capabilities – a key priority for Zelenskiy as he grapples with increased civilian strikes from Russia.

G7 TO EXAMINE HORMUZ SHIPPING PROBLEM

European leaders were also set to warn Trump that an interim deal with Iran risks entrenching Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. President Emmanuel Macron said the priority was to ensure there was a “solid, serious agreement that is finalised”.

Tuesday’s working lunch focused on the safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran largely closed at the end of February. Leaders also sought to identify alternative routes to bypass the waterway, which Trump said would be “completely open” on Friday.

The interim deal should open a 60-day window for complex technical negotiations that would include the fate of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium and the lifting of international sanctions.

However, European allies fear that an inexperienced U.S. negotiating team may fail to secure a robust nuclear agreement or address Iran’s ballistic missile programme in the next phase, potentially creating a prolonged standoff.

Trump said the deal stated “loud and clear” that Iran would not develop a nuclear weapon – something Iran has long denied seeking to do.