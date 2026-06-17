Cyprus transport minister Alexis Vafeades said on Wednesday that a long-awaited European agreement on air passenger rights is expected to come into force in early July 2027, following approval by the European Parliament and the Council.

Speaking after the Council of Ministers meeting, Vafeades said he had briefed cabinet on the agreement reached in Strasbourg during the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The reform updates rules that had remained largely unchanged for more than a decade and seeks to make passenger rights clearer in cases of flight delays, cancellations and denied boarding.

“We consider it a great success for all passengers throughout Europe, for a regulation that had not progressed for about 13 years,” Vafeades said, adding that the text would now proceed to the next legislative stages.

According to the minister, the agreement will make it easier for passengers to know their rights and claim compensation, while also introducing clearer rules for families and vulnerable travellers.

Parents will be able to sit next to children under the age of 14 without paying extra, while passengers with disabilities and reduced mobility will receive stronger protection.

Vafeades said the reform was particularly important for Cyprus, where air connectivity is closely tied to travel, tourism, business and the wider economy.

“We believe that overall, in addition to transparency, it also offers reliability in transport,” he said, adding that reliability also meant stronger connectivity, which is a key issue for Cyprus.

The minister said the agreement would “radically and substantially upgrade the everyday life of all passengers”.

During the conciliation process, he added, member states voted 85 per cent in favour of the agreement, while representatives of the European Parliament voted 100 per cent in favour.

“The issue goes to the plenary of both legislative bodies to be officially voted on. We estimate that this law will come into effect in early July 2027,” Vafeades said.

The agreement, reached by negotiators from the European Parliament and the Council, must now be formally approved by both institutions after legal-linguistic revision.

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola said earlier this week that the reform would strengthen air passenger rights and make them easier to enforce, while European Commissioner for sustainable transport and tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas described the outcome as positive for both passengers and airlines.

Vafeades also pointed to the role played by the European Commission, saying Tzitzikostas’ intervention had been crucial in reaching the agreement.

Under the agreement, passengers will retain the right to reimbursement or re-routing in cases of cancellation, as well as compensation for long delays, cancellations at short notice or denied boarding.

The reform also simplifies the claims process, with passengers given nine months to submit a claim and airlines required to pay compensation or explain why it has been refused within 30 days.

It also includes clearer duties of care in cases of disruption, such as refreshments, meals and, where necessary, accommodation.

The agreement further introduces greater transparency over hand luggage and ticket prices, requiring fares to be displayed more clearly from the start of the booking process.

The European Parliament and the Council will now vote separately on the joint text, with implementation expected in early July 2027.