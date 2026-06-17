Tourist arrivals down 13.3 per cent in first five months

Cyprus recorded a decline in tourist arrivals during May 2026, with visitor numbers falling by 4.9 per cent compared with the same month last year, according to figures released by the statistical service on Wednesday.

The data published by Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) showed that tourist arrivals reached 455,680 in May 2026, down from 479,160 in May 2025.

The figures indicate that the island’s tourism sector experienced a slowdown after a strong performance in previous years.

For the first five months of 2026, total tourist arrivals amounted to 1,166,050, compared with 1,344,486 during the corresponding period of 2025.

This represented a year-on-year decline of 13.3 per cent.

The United Kingdom remained Cyprus’ largest tourism market in May 2026.

British visitors accounted for 36.3 per cent of total arrivals, corresponding to 165,600 tourists.

Israel ranked second among source markets, contributing 11.8 per cent of arrivals, or 53,649 visitors.

Poland followed with 8.2 per cent, equivalent to 37,307 tourists.

Germany represented 6.3 per cent of total arrivals, with 28,546 visitors arriving from the country.

Sweden completed the top five source markets, accounting for 4.9 per cent of arrivals, or 22,111 tourists.

The figures also showed changes in the reasons people travelled to Cyprus.

The vast majority of visitors, representing 75.9 per cent of all arrivals, travelled to the island for holiday purposes.

A further 14.9 per cent visited friends and relatives, while 9.2 per cent travelled for business reasons.

The composition of visitors differed from that recorded in May 2025.

During the same month last year, 81.2 per cent of tourists visited Cyprus for holidays.

At that time, 11.1 per cent travelled to see friends or relatives, while 7.6 per cent came for business purposes.

In addition to inbound tourism, Cystat also reported a slight decrease in the number of Cypriot residents returning from trips abroad.

According to the statistical authority, 140,892 residents of Cyprus returned from overseas travel in May 2026, compared with 143,296 during the same month in 2025.

This represented a decline of 1.7 per cent.

Greece remained by far the most popular destination from which Cypriot residents returned.

People returning from Greece accounted for 32.4 per cent of all returns, amounting to 45,668 individuals.

The United Kingdom ranked second with 8.8 per cent, corresponding to 12,399 returning residents.

Italy followed with 5.9 per cent, representing 8,324 people.

Poland accounted for 4.4 per cent of returns, with 6,199 residents arriving back in Cyprus from the country.

The data also showed that holidays continued to be the primary reason Cypriot residents travelled abroad.

According to Cystat, 71.5 per cent of returning residents had travelled for holiday purposes.

Business-related travel represented 23.9 per cent of trips abroad.

Meanwhile, 3.1 per cent travelled for studies, while 1.4 per cent travelled for other reasons.

The latest figures point to a moderation in both inbound tourism and outbound travel activity, with declines recorded in visitor arrivals and in the number of Cypriot residents returning from trips overseas.