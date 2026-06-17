Hilton Nicosia marks this summer’s weekends with a unique offer. Guests who will be in Nicosia during the summer months can enjoy an elevated stay at the five-star hotel with a 20-per cent discount, combining their obligations with high-quality services and amenities.

Hilton Nicosia features a wide range of services that can transform a weekend in Nicosia into a special summer getaway. The largest hotel pool in the capital, surrounded by lush gardens, creates an oasis for beautiful, family memories, while Sorrento Pool & Bar offers various dishes, coffees and refreshing cocktails by the water.

The Sana Hiltonia Fitness & Spa Centre is a revitalisation haven. It offers a range of wellness treatments, as well as a sauna, jacuzzi and beauty services. At the same time, the fully-equipped gym satisfies fitness enthusiasts.

The weekend experience culminates in the taste-buds, as the hotel offers several gastronomic options. Olympia restaurant, overlooking the pool, serves its award-winning breakfast in a modern and elegant environment and Mint Bar offers a range of delicious options for lunch and dinner in a unique atmosphere with outstanding service.

For guests who prefer more traditional flavours, To Elliniko, inspired by the old school ouzo taverns, focuses on tradition and pure ingredients, while those looking for an Asian culinary experience can enjoy easy Japanese fusion dishes at Akakiko.

Hilton Nicosia’s contemporary rooms and suites ensure a comfortable and enjoyable stay, which becomes even more special with a 20-per cent discount.

About Hilton Nicosia

Hilton Nicosia is an iconic five-star hotel in the capital, combining elegance with timeless, quality hospitality. With modern facilities, high-level services and unparalleled aesthetics, it is a reference point for both business travellers and guests seeking quality, relaxation and recreation.