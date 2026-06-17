Your favourite online store, EvZeen.com, is celebrating seven years of success in the Cypriot market! Since its launch in June 2019, EvZeen.com has established itself as a trusted online destination, offering consumers the opportunity to shop online from a wide range of innovative and high-quality health, wellness and beauty products.

To mark this important milestone and as a token of appreciation to our customers for their long-standing trust and support, EvZeen.com is offering an additional 12-per cent discount on all products from June 15, 2026 to July 6, 2026 (Terms & Exclusions apply). By entering the promo code BD7 during checkout, customers receive an additional 12-per cent discount on top of already-reduced prices and great deals. By ordering early, you can now save up to 45 per cent. All orders, regardless of value, are shipped with free delivery throughout Cyprus.

In addition, all existing and new EvZeen.com subscribers who place at least one order over June 15-July 6, 2026 will be automatically entered into a drawing. Seven lucky winners will win a €30 gift card for purchases on EvZeen.com. Winners will be announced on July 10, 2026, via the website’s social media pages and will also be notified by phone. The gift cards will be sent to each winner via email.

EvZeen.com’s ever-expanding product range meets the needs of today’s consumers and includes brand-name and trusted products for personal care, beauty, dietary supplements, oral hygiene, infant and child nutrition and special medical nutrition, among others. Until July 6, consumers can purchase favourite brands such as Frezyderm, Almiron, HiPP, Milupa, Vitabiotics, Ortis, GUM, Weleda, and many more, at even lower prices.

At the same time, the website offers useful information on the proper use of products, as well as health tips through informative articles and videos. EvZeen.com rewards its subscribers through ongoing loyalty programmes: creating an account provides an additional 12-per cent discount on the first order, while every purchase earns loyalty points (Euro Rewards) that can be converted into coupons. In addition, by subscribing to the newsletter, subscribers instantly receive a €3 coupon, while through the “Refer a Friend” programme, they can earn unlimited coupons for free purchases!

Ultimately, at EvZeen.com, quality, safety and authenticity are our top priorities. All products are stored and managed in certified warehouses that meet the highest safety and quality standards.

The EvZeen.com team remains committed to providing excellent customer service, with the goal of making every shopping experience simple, enjoyable, and reliable. At the same time, we would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the thousands of customers who have supported and trusted EvZeen.com over the years, contributing to our ongoing efforts toward growth.

For customer service or more information, please contact the EvZeen.com call centre at 77778200, or follow the online store via its social media channels: