The official presentation and launch of the Fire Safety Education programme for primary and secondary education took place successfully at Astromeritis Primary School as part of a collaboration between the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth, the Cyprus Fire Service, the Cyprus Retired Firefighters Association and Bank of Cyprus’ (BoC’s) SupportCY network.

The event was attended by Education Minister Dr Athena Michaelidou, who delivered an address highlighting the importance of safety as a fundamental pillar of the educational process and the strategic priority of fostering a culture of prevention and self-protection from an early age. She also emphasised the importance of cooperation between government services, the educational community, organised bodies and volunteer organisations in strengthening the resilience of school communities.

Chief Fire Officer of the Cyprus Fire Service and National Fire Coordinator, Nikos Longinos, noted in his remarks that the programme builds upon the training already delivered to educators across all Cyprus districts and is now being extended to students. Its aim is to develop knowledge and skills related to fire prevention and fire response through modern educational methods and experiential learning activities.

On behalf of Bank of Cyprus and SupportCY, Elli Ioannidou, BoC Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, stressed that investing in prevention and the education of children is a strategic priority, particularly in light of the increased risks associated with the climate crisis. She also reaffirmed SupportCY’s commitment to the programme through school visits, educational presentations, equipment support and experiential activities delivered by the volunteer corps. In addition, she highlighted SupportCY’s regular fire prevention patrols in rural areas, conducted in close cooperation with the Cyprus Fire Service.

Addresses were also delivered by the President of the Cyprus Retired Firefighters’ Association, Panikos Tsouderos, the Community Leader of Astromeritis, Aris Constantinou and the Headteacher of Astromeritis Primary School, Demetris Nicolaou. All speakers underscored the importance of collaboration in strengthening the safety and resilience of younger generations.

Following the formal proceedings, children from the Astromeritis Kindergarten and Primary School participated in a series of interactive educational activities. They received information on fire safety from members of the Cyprus Fire Service and the Cyprus Retired Firefighters’ Association and were given the chance to explore fire engines and equipment used by the SupportCY volunteer corps at close range.

The programme, together with the continued close cooperation between all participating organisations, aims to cultivate a new generation of citizens with a stronger awareness of prevention, responsibility and preparedness in the face of future challenges.