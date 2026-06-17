Fifty-five years after its founding, KES College continues to train professionals with up-to-date skills and a clear career focus. Remaining at the forefront of higher education, it offers unique study programmes, as well as a wide range of programmes accredited by the Hellenic National Accreditation Agency (DI.PA.E.), at the levels of Diploma, Advanced Diploma, Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees.
Since 1971, KES College has established itself as one of Cyprus’ most trusted and respected educational institutions. Linking education to the job market is a cornerstone of its philosophy and is clearly reflected both in the high employment rates of its graduates and in its overall track record.
With more than 10,000 graduates and 300 awards, it is a reliable choice for those seeking a meaningful, high-quality education with clear career prospects.
With 55 years of experience in higher education, KES College continues to build a strong tradition of reliability and continuous improvement. It is distinguished by its methodical approach, excellent organisation and strong sense of responsibility, while offering a modern and supportive learning environment that substantially enhances students’ skills and development.
Its one-of-a-kind degree programmes in Cyprus hold a special place in this academic journey. They were designed to meet the modern needs of specialised professions and offer a direct link to the job market:
- Pharmacy Assistants (2 academic years, Diploma)
- Logistics (2 academic years, Diploma)
- Logistics & Supply Chain Management (3 academic years, Advanced Diploma)
- Journalism & Media Production (2 academic years, Diploma)
- Horticulture & Landscape Design (3 academic years, Advanced Diploma)
All KES College degree programmes are accredited and offer an annual government grant of up to €3,760 (for Cypriot students), as well as student support (housing, living expenses and a first-year student allowance) of up to €3,392 (for Cypriot students) and €3,592 (for Greek students) for four-year degree programmes, for each academic year (subject to income criteria).
Your career starts today!
Choose one of KES College’s accredited degree programmes:
School of Health professions
- Cosmetology, Diploma
- Cosmetology and Beauty Salon Management, Bachelor’s Degree
- Medical Representative, Diploma
- Medical Representative Management, Bachelor’s Degree
- Pharmacy Assistants, Diploma
- Personal and Group Fitness Trainer, Diploma
School of Food, Hospitality & Tourism Studies
- Culinary Arts: Baking and Pastry Arts, Diploma
- Food Service Management, Bachelor’s Degree
School of Journalism & Media
- Journalism & Media Production, Diploma
School of Business Administration
- MBA – Master of Business Administration
- Business Administration, Bachelor’s Degree
- Logistics, Associate Degree
- Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Advanced Associate Degree
- Office Administrator – Secretarial Studies, Associate Degree
School of Environment Studies
- Organic Product Production Technician, Diploma
- Landscape Architecture & Garden Design, Advanced Diploma
Learn. Discover. Stand out.
Studying at KES College is the ideal starting point for a successful entry into the job market and meaningful career advancement.
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