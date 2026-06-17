Fifty-five years after its founding, KES College continues to train professionals with up-to-date skills and a clear career focus. Remaining at the forefront of higher education, it offers unique study programmes, as well as a wide range of programmes accredited by the Hellenic National Accreditation Agency (DI.PA.E.), at the levels of Diploma, Advanced Diploma, Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees.

Since 1971, KES College has established itself as one of Cyprus’ most trusted and respected educational institutions. Linking education to the job market is a cornerstone of its philosophy and is clearly reflected both in the high employment rates of its graduates and in its overall track record.

With more than 10,000 graduates and 300 awards, it is a reliable choice for those seeking a meaningful, high-quality education with clear career prospects.

With 55 years of experience in higher education, KES College continues to build a strong tradition of reliability and continuous improvement. It is distinguished by its methodical approach, excellent organisation and strong sense of responsibility, while offering a modern and supportive learning environment that substantially enhances students’ skills and development.

Its one-of-a-kind degree programmes in Cyprus hold a special place in this academic journey. They were designed to meet the modern needs of specialised professions and offer a direct link to the job market:

Pharmacy Assistants (2 academic years, Diploma)

Logistics (2 academic years, Diploma)

Logistics & Supply Chain Management (3 academic years, Advanced Diploma)

Journalism & Media Production (2 academic years, Diploma)

Horticulture & Landscape Design (3 academic years, Advanced Diploma)

All KES College degree programmes are accredited and offer an annual government grant of up to €3,760 (for Cypriot students), as well as student support (housing, living expenses and a first-year student allowance) of up to €3,392 (for Cypriot students) and €3,592 (for Greek students) for four-year degree programmes, for each academic year (subject to income criteria).

Your career starts today!

Choose one of KES College’s accredited degree programmes:

School of Health professions

Cosmetology, Diploma

Cosmetology and Beauty Salon Management, Bachelor’s Degree

Medical Representative, Diploma

Medical Representative Management, Bachelor’s Degree

Pharmacy Assistants, Diploma

Personal and Group Fitness Trainer, Diploma

School of Food, Hospitality & Tourism Studies

Culinary Arts: Baking and Pastry Arts, Diploma

Food Service Management, Bachelor’s Degree

School of Journalism & Media

Journalism & Media Production, Diploma

School of Business Administration

MBA – Master of Business Administration

Business Administration, Bachelor’s Degree

Logistics, Associate Degree

Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Advanced Associate Degree

Office Administrator – Secretarial Studies, Associate Degree

School of Environment Studies

Organic Product Production Technician, Diploma

Landscape Architecture & Garden Design, Advanced Diploma

Learn. Discover. Stand out.

Studying at KES College is the ideal starting point for a successful entry into the job market and meaningful career advancement.