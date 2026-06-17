The persistent shortage of lifeguards at Cyprus’ beaches constitutes a serious safety risk for beachgoers and cannot be tolerated, trade union Oekdy-Sek warned on Wednesday.

“This need for proper staffing does not seem to be understood by everyone,” the union said.

Stressing that it was impossible for lifeguards on duty alone to intervene in seriously dangerous situations, the union said the assistance of a second lifeguard was required to notify the ambulance, retrieve the defibrillator and follow relevant protocols.

“A lifeguard on duty who spots a swimmer in mortal danger must pull them out of the water within three minutes and begin cardiopulmonary resuscitation,” it added.

Warning that the nature of the profession was a deterrent to attracting workers to the sector, Oekdy-Sek called for the extension of the employment period of lifeguards to make the profession more attractive.

“Pressure is being exerted to have a staffing of only one lifeguard, so that more beaches can be advertised as having a blue flag to attract tourism, putting financial benefit above human life,” the union said.