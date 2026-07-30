Love, passion and drama usually dominate the stage yet this upcoming concert brings another heartfelt emotion – friendship. The Voice & Piano Soirée at Technopolis 20 celebrates friendship, welcoming to the floor internationally acclaimed bass Andrew Robert Munn, mezzo-soprano Luzia Ostermann and Cypriot pianist Rami Sarieddine.

The musical evening is set for Friday, July 31 and takes place at Technopolis 20’s newly airconditioned indoor space. After the concert, audiences will be able to join the artists for complimentary wine in the garden.

Commenting on the concert concept, organisers say: “Built around themes of companionship, memory, longing and human connection, the programme brings together masterpieces from the German Romantic tradition, contemporary Cypriot piano works, and beloved songs from the American musical and jazz repertoire.”

The evening’s programme features Robert Schumann’s celebrated song cycle Dichterliebe (A Poet’s Love), Op. 48, alongside piano works by Cypriot composers N Vichas and E Karageorgis. The recital concludes with selections from the American songbook by Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II, and George Gershwin.

Voice & Piano Soirée Celebrating Friendship

Song and piano evening with bass Andrew Robert Munn, the mezzo-soprano Luzia Ostermann and the Cypriot pianist Rami Sarieddine. July 31. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €20 including a glass of wine. www.technopolis20.com