Constantinou Bros Hotels Public Company Ltd has issued an interim profits forewarning for the first half of 2026, indicating that financial performance is expected to weaken compared with 2025.

Specifically, the board of directors of Constantinou Bros Hotels Public Company Ltd said it had examined the financial results for the first six months of 2026 in line with the rules and regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the Cyprus Market Commission (CMC).

It added that, based on available economic data, results for the first half of 2026 are expected to be below those recorded in 2025, as part of its obligation to inform shareholders and the investing public as fully as possible.

The company also highlighted that general political and economic instability in Cyprus is affecting visibility over performance, making it impossible to safely predict full-year 2026 results.

It further noted that hotel occupancy levels are expected to fluctuate below those of 2025, pointing to continued pressure on operating conditions in the sector.