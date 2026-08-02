There was further success for the Cyprus judo team at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow late on Saturday when Odysseas Georgakis secured the bronze in the men’s under 81kg category.

He overcame Fernand Nkero of Gabon to secure the medal.

Speaking afterwards, he said after failing to get through to the final, he held his head high and achieved his target, a medal.

It is the fourth medal for judokas in the current Games, which conclude on Sunday. So far it has been a faultless turnout for the Cyprus judo team, with all athletes who have taken part in the Games so far winning a medal.

On Friday Sofia Asvesta won silver in the under 52kg category while Giorgi Balartashvili and Petros Christodoulides won silver and bronze respectively in the men’s under 66kg category.

Four more Cyprus judokas will be in action on Sunday.