Nicosia is set to become an innovation hub as the Cyprus Computer Society prepares to host the ninth Robotex Pancyprian Educational and Athletics Robotics Competition.

Scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2026, and Sunday, June 28, 2026, the prestigious festival will take place at the University of Cyprus Sports Centre, welcoming the public between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily.

Organisers confirmed that the event will bring together approximately 700 participants, ranging from school pupils and university students to adult enthusiasts from across the island.

The competition floor will feature more than 20 distinct challenges, designed to test the limits of local engineering and programming talent.

Nicodemos Damianou, the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, is slated to lead the official opening ceremony, a move intended to showcase the ministry’s ongoing commitment to the sector.

International interest in the event remains high, with the Chief Executive Officer of Robotex International, Nathan Matsala, confirming his attendance.

His visit carries significant weight because Cyprus holds the distinction of being the first nation to adopt Robotex as a national competition, said the organisation.

During his visit, he will offer a preview of the Robotex International 2026 finals in South Korea, a landmark moment as the global event leaves Estonia for the first time.

Success in Nicosia provides more than local bragging rights, as winning teams secure their place to represent Cyprus abroad, building on the country’s long-standing track record of international awards.

The competition programme is split to accommodate various age groups and technical disciplines.

Primary school teams are scheduled to unveil projects themed Sustainable Development – Green Island, aimed at creating innovative solutions to pressing environmental and social issues.

On the opening Saturday, the arena will host line following, folkrace, maze solving, archery, and bowling contests.

The day also features a double-header of drone competitions, splitting focus between a new programming-based challenge and a test of autonomous flight.

Sunday’s schedule shifts to high-intensity action, featuring the popular SUMO competition, 15-metre rally racing, and a shot put challenge.

To address the gender gap in technology, the event will again host the Girls Firefighting category, an initiative specifically aimed at boosting female engagement in STEAM fields.

Innovation extends beyond traditional robotics this year, with visitors offered their first look at Drone Soccer on a field managed by STEAM Cyprus on Saturday.

The Sunday programme spotlights the Human vs Robot chess challenge, where an intelligent SenseRobot, provided in partnership with the KAISSA Chess Club, will test the skills of both amateur and professional players.

Adding to the diversity of the event, the Planetarium team will deliver interactive sessions on astronomy, space exploration, and the real-world applications of artificial intelligence.

A Robot Pit Stop will remain operational for the duration of the event, with Robo.com.cy providing technical support to teams while exhibiting the locally developed Kypruino and RoboRover Core hardware.

The festival grounds will also offer a range of virtual reality experiences and 3D printing demonstrations courtesy of the Cyprus Computer Society and partners such as ECECT, Novatex, O3, and the European project INVESTech.

In a bid to engage younger visitors, the Bank of Cyprus will provide gifts and prizes through its JOEY initiative.

Entertainment is set to bridge the gap between technology and the arts, with the Neapolis University Pafos robotic dog, Laika, making an appearance alongside creative performances from the Elena Clark Dance School.

The festival is delivered by the Cyprus Computer Society in partnership with the University of Cyprus, the Youth Board of Cyprus, and IET Cyprus.

Institutional backing is significant, with the event held under the auspices of the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy and receiving formal approval from the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth and ETEK, the Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber.

Financial and technical support is headlined by the Research and Innovation Foundation as the diamond sponsor.

Further corporate support includes the Bank of Cyprus as youth supporter, XM as tech partner, and Neapolis University Pafos as the gold sponsor.

Novatex Solutions, ZEBRA Consultants, NETinfo, and ICDL have signed on as bronze sponsors, while Robo.com.cy serves as the official prize sponsor.

Excellence is rewarded with concrete opportunities, as the island’s private universities have pledged scholarships for lyceum students who demonstrate high performance during the competition.

These institutions include Neapolis University Pafos, European University Cyprus, University of Nicosia, Frederick University, UCLan Cyprus, University of Limassol, and AUB Mediterraneo.