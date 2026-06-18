The municipality of Paphos on Thursday began cleaning and improvement works in the Anavargos area after serious issues were identified near the community kindergarten.

Officials said the area had become overgrown and poorly maintained, with dense vegetation, neglected public spaces and trees left unpruned for extended periods.

They added that the conditions posed safety risks and contributed to the deterioration of an area used daily by young children.

Concern was also raised over two abandoned houses near the kindergarten, which were found to be neglected and reportedly accessed illegally.

Residents and parents have expressed concern about possible antisocial activity linked to the properties.

The municipality said it is proceeding with cleaning, pruning and general maintenance works to improve safety and restore the area.

Work is also continuing on pavement upgrades near the Paphos hospital roundabout to improve road safety and accessibility.