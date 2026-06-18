South Africa scored a penalty seven minutes from fulltime as they fought back to draw 1-1 with the Czech Republic at the World Cup on Thursday after falling behind early in the Group A clash.

Teboho Mokoena slotted home the spotkick after Pavel Sulc’s handball handed the South Africans a lifeline as they were staring at potential early elimination.

The Czechs led from the sixth minute when Michal Sadilek struck home after a clever slipped pass from Alexandr Sojka following Adam Hlozek’s delivery from the right wing.

Both teams now have a point after losing their respective opening games last Thursday.