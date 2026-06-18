The University of Nicosia (UNIC) is pleased to announce that the research article “Uncertainty-Aware Artificial Intelligence Reconstruction of Wall-Pressure Dynamics from Sparse Data in Extreme Flows” has been selected as a Featured Article by Physics of Fluids, published by the American Institute of Physics (AIP). The article will be promoted prominently on the journal homepage and marked with a dedicated featured-article icon.

In addition, the journal editors recommended the work for AIP Scilight, which has published a dedicated article highlighting the significance of the hybrid AI framework developed by the UNIC research team. The framework reconstructs hypersonic wall-pressure signals from sparse measurements, addressing a key challenge in the modelling of extreme-flow environments.

About the Research

The research presents a novel approach that combines mathematical interpolation with transformer-based machine learning to reconstruct complex, high-speed wall-pressure dynamics with high accuracy. The framework is designed to be interpretable and grounded in the underlying flow physics, making it applicable to high-impact technology challenges including those relevant to aerospace and Air Force supersonic and hypersonic research priorities.

This recognition strengthens the visibility of UNIC’s work in advanced AI modelling and underscores the University’s commitment to research at the intersection of artificial intelligence and engineering science.

“I am delighted that our work has been selected as a Featured Article in ‘Physics of Fluids’ and highlighted by ‘AIP Scilight’. This recognition reflects the growing importance of uncertainty-aware AI in advancing high-fidelity modelling for extreme-flow environments, where direct measurements are costly and sparse. By combining mathematical interpolation with transformer-based learning, our framework demonstrates how AI can reconstruct complex, high-speed wall-pressure dynamics with high accuracy while remaining interpretable and grounded in the underlying flow physics. The broader significance is that such methods can help accelerate the design and analysis of next-generation aerospace and other complex engineering systems.”

Professor Dimitris Drikakis, Vice President for Global Partnerships and Dean of the School of Sciences at the University of Nicosia

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