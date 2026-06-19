Non-profit organisation Cyprus Seeds successfully concluded its participation in the Doers Summit 2026 in Limassol last month, where it reinforced its position as the island’s only scientific innovation catalyst by bringing together deep-tech startups, scientific entrepreneurs and prominent international investors.

According to an official announcement, the organisation attracted capacity crowds to its two flagship events during the summit, highlighting the breadth of its ecosystem and its ability to connect research with investment and commercial opportunities.

Thousands of members of the deep-tech community from Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East attended the summit over the course of the event.

Throughout the gathering, Cyprus Seeds played a central role in discussions surrounding deep-tech innovation, not only through its own events but also by contributing expertise and perspectives to a number of panel discussions across the summit’s wider programme.

The organisation positioned itself as a convenor for scientific innovation, with activities designed to bridge the gap between scientific breakthroughs and market commercialisation.

One of its headline events was the inaugural Investors’ Hour, which took place on Thursday, May 21, at the Big Dome at Kolla Factory.

The exclusive session brought together eight research-driven startups and a carefully selected group of 16 investors, venture capital funds and corporate ecosystem representatives from Cyprus, Europe and the diaspora.

The event featured a fast-paced format, with startups delivering three-minute presentations followed by two-minute question-and-answer sessions with experts.

According to Cyprus Seeds, the initiative was intended to connect leading regional talent with crucial sources of private funding, including venture capital firms and business angels.

A second major event, the fourth edition of the organisation’s annual Innovation Showcase, also known as Demo Day, was held on Friday, May 22.

The event attracted a full audience on the second day of the summit.

Participants were introduced to startups and alumni companies from the fourth support cycle of Cyprus Seeds.

The programme also included motivational presentations, a seaside discussion and three themed panel discussions.

These sessions brought together investors, mentors, scientific entrepreneurs and government officials.

According to the organisation, the broad participation demonstrated the extent of cross-sector support behind the Cyprus Seeds model.

For the past seven years, Cyprus Seeds has focused on supporting the commercialisation of scientific research and promoting deep-tech innovation in Cyprus.

During that period, the organisation has assisted more than 24 academic and research teams in transforming intellectual property into commercially viable businesses with international potential.

Its activities have contributed to the creation of a number of successful spinoff companies and licensing agreements.

In addition to startups that have emerged from the Cyprus Seeds network, the companies featured during the Doers Summit included selected teams from Greece, the United Kingdom, Egypt and India.

Among the participating ventures were Mammocheck Ltd, A.G. FREYIA LABS Ltd, Pitys.ai Ltd, which operates in both Cyprus and the United Kingdom, Podisense Ltd, MEDTL Medical Tech., Axioniq, Cluster from Egypt and Cluix from India.