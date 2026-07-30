The investigation into the wildfire that erupted following a military exercise at the Kalo Chorio firing range has widened to examine decisions taken at the highest levels of the National Guard.

According to information obtained by news outlet Reporteron Thursday, the disposal of some seven articles of ammunition was conducted as a training exercise intended to instruct personnel responsible for future disposal operations.

The exercise reportedly included the participation of American soldiers and had received the necessary approvals from the National Guard general staff.

The focus of the criminal investigation has now shifted beyond the 70th Engineer Battalion, whose personnel carried out the destruction, towards the military chain of command that authorised the operation.

The inquiry, led by Brigadier General Savvas Stefanou, is examining who ordered the exercise to proceed and how far responsibility may extend within the National Guard hierarchy.

Military sources have indicated within the same report that any use of the firing range requires approval from senior command, making it unlikely that such an exercise could have proceeded without the knowledge of the general staff.

Investigators are also examining whether the appropriate procedures were followed before the operation began and whether all relevant state authorities had been informed.

While some services have reportedly maintained they had no prior knowledge of the exercise, others have claimed there was full coordination.

Stefanou is expected to submit his findings to Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas by the middle of next week.

The investigation is considering whether any criminal or disciplinary offences, arise from the circumstances surrounding Monday’s fire.

Should evidence of criminal offences by serving National Guard personnel emerge, the case would be referred to the military court, subject to the approval of the attorney general, George Savvides.

If only disciplinary breaches are identified, responsibility for further action would rest with the defence ministry.

The inquiry is also expected to obtain data from the Met Office to establish the weather conditions on Monday, when the fire broke out, and determine whether the operational protocol governing ammunition destruction was followed.

Akel has further renewed criticism of the authorities’ handling of the incident during a visit to the affected communities.

A delegation led by House interior committee chair, Aristos Damianou, visited Kalo Chorio, Ayia Anna, Psevdas and neighbouring villages to meet local representatives and assess the damage caused by the blaze.

Damianou described the incident as the result of “inadequacy and criminal negligence”, arguing that repeated warnings about fire preparedness had not been addressed.

“Despite our warnings, despite our admonitions, despite the assurances of the authorities’ preparedness, we are once again spectators of the same play, a fiery blaze, destruction and poor management,” he said.

He said the visit aimed to document the damage, express solidarity with affected residents and relay their concerns to the government.

“It is obvious that there is a perennial issue that also concerns the shooting range, but it is also obvious that the perennial problem of inadequacy in fire prevention and response continues,” Damianou said.

Palmas is due to meet community leaders tomorrow to discuss the impact of the wildfire and hear proposals from residents regarding the future operation of the firing range, which neighbouring communities have sought to relocate for several years.