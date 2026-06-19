David bags hat-trick against Qatar

Jonathan David bagged a hat-trick as Canada secured their first ever World Cup finals victory and boosted their chances of reaching the knockout stages with a 6-0 thrashing of hapless nine-man Qatar on Thursday.

The co-hosts’ joy at the resounding victory was tempered by a serious injury suffered by midfielder Ismael Kone, but they moved top of Group B with four points after two matches, while Qatar are bottom with one.

Canada next host second-placed Switzerland, who also have four points, in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Roared on by a vocal red-and-white crowd, Canada came out all guns blazing. Cyle Larin repaid coach Jesse Marsch’s faith in the 16th minute, reacting quickest after goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada saved David’s effort to give the hosts the lead.

Larin, who scored off the bench in Canada’s 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, had been handed a start alongside David, the country’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Canada doubled their advantage 13 minutes later, David meeting a cross with a powerful volley and the match swung completely in Canada’s favour when Qatar were reduced to 10 men.

A penalty was initially awarded for El Amin’s foul on Tajon Buchanan, but a VAR review ruled the offence occurred outside the area. The decision was downgraded to a free kick, but Homam Ahmed’s yellow card was upgraded to a red.

David added his second just before halftime, bundling home from close range after Abunada had saved Larin’s header, leaving Qatar with a mountain to climb.

KONE INJURED

Kone sustained his injury following a tackle by Assim Madibo and was carried off on a stretcher, but the 24-year-old was later seen sitting up and waving to the crowd, his left leg in a large inflatable protective boot.

Tempers and emotions spilled over following the incident and Madibo was shown a red card to reduce Qatar to nine men.

Substitute Nathan Saliba, who replaced Kone, added the fourth by whipping in a free kick before running to the sideline and holding up Kone’s shirt in tribute to him.

Things went from bad to worse for Qatar as midfielder Mohammad Mannai turned the ball into his own net before David completed his hat-trick in stoppage time to compound a miserable night for the visitors.

There was plenty of bite to the contest, and Marsch turned that intensity into celebration at full-time, facing the stands and pumping his fists in front of a partisan crowd in a country better known for its ice hockey passion. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was also in attendance to support his team.

“We wanted to play the kind of football that would electrify the crowd. We wanted to showcase the kind of talent, the mentality that we have,” Marsch said.

“There is going to be 40 million Canadians that claim they were in the stadium today. But these 55,000 were lucky.

“Ismael will be fine. We will get him good doctors — we’ll get him back. Obviously, our heart is with him, but that kid has got a big future and he’s a big part of everything we do,” Marsch said of Kone.

Qatar next face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Seattle, with coach Julen Lopetegui insisting his side will regroup.

“We have two red cards, so those players are out for the next match,” Lopetegui said. “There is a big difference between the teams, and the next match will be more difficult. But we are not here because someone gave us a place. We are here because we earned it, and we will play and fight until the end.”

Manzambi double helps Swiss crush Bosnia 4-1

Switzerland found the keys to break down a resolute Bosnia and Herzegovina defence with four late goals in a 4-1 win thanks to a brace from Johan Manzambi and further strikes from fellow substitute Ruben Vargas and captain Granit Xhaka with a penalty.

Bosnia, who had repelled Switzerland’s attacks until the 74th minute in the Group B clash, finally cracked and allowed 20-year-old Manzambito net three minutes after coming on to the pitch.

Moments later a red card for Bosnia’s Tarik Muharemovic made the team’s situation desperate and the Swiss took full advantage with three more goals, including Xhaka’s spot-kick at the death.

The Swiss, who have four points and need one more from their final group game to guarantee a place in the round of 32 as winners or runners-up, face Canada on Wednesday when Bosnia, who have one point, meet Qatar.

Swiss coach Murat Yakin defended his decision to leave his quickest players on the bench until late in the match.

“We needed to be very patient,” said Yakin. “We brought in very quick, very fast players.”

SWITZERLAND DOMINATE POSSESSION

The Swiss dominated the first half, with the Bosnians forming a tight defensive shell around their 18-yard box.

Shortly before halftime, Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko ended up in dangerous positions in front of the Swiss goal but his side were not able to convert any chances.

Bosnia played aggressively after the interval, picking up two yellow cards, including one for Dzeko and the 40-year-old was soon substituted.

SWITZERLAND SUBSTITUTE MANZAMBI BREAKS DEADLOCK

The deadlock was broken when Manzambi scored with a right-foot shot that keeper Nikola Vasilj got a glove to but merely deflected into the net.

Switzerland played with renewed vigour and Bosnia were rattled, their resolute defence becoming ragged.

Muharemovic was shown a red card after 80 minutes when he charged down forward Breel Embolo just outside the box as he closed in on the Bosnia goal.

A few minutes later a swarming Swiss attack put Bosnia in a desperate situation, with Vargas firing the ball into the bottom right corner to make it 2-0.

Their situation became almost impossible after 90 minutes when Manzambi scored again, with Vargas assisting.

Early in stoppage time Bosnia’s Ermin Mahmic, who had just been brought on, scored a consolation goal with a volley from just inside the box.

Moments later Xhaka converted his penalty after Djibril Sow was fouled by Amar Memic to send the Swiss fans home beaming.

Switzerland were considered the favourites to top Group B, which also includes co-hosts Canada, but a 1-1 draw with unfancied Qatar dented their campaign.

“This defeat is huge to us and we don’t like losing players due to red cards, but I don’t like whining,” said coach Sergej Barbarez. He plans to give the squad time to relax before preparing for their last group match and a last chance to stay in the tournament.

“In the final match they will be all ready and eager to play and ready to remedy what’s needed,” said Barbarez.

The stadium’s 70,000 seats were a sea of Bosnia blue with scattered islands of Swiss red, revealing a crowd heavily favouring Bosnia, with a chorus of boos greeting the appearance of the Switzerland players and boos and whistles whenever a Swiss player moved into an attacking position.