President Nikos Christodoulides met a bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers on Saturday, with discussions focusing on the growing strategic relationship between Cyprus and the United States, as well as regional and international developments.

According to a statement issued by deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou, the meeting took place at the presidential palace and included US representatives Nathaniel Moran, Jim Costa, Brendan Boyle and Craig Goldman.

The US lawmakers were here as part of the 91st Transatlantic Legislators’ Dialogue which took place on June 19 and 20 in Nicosia.

During the meeting, both sides underlined the importance of further strengthening the upgraded bilateral relationship between Cyprus and the United States within the framework of the strategic dialogue between the two countries.

Christodoulides also referred to Cyprus’ efforts to deepen transatlantic ties, describing this as one of the key priorities of the country’s presidency of the Council of the European Union.

“Discussions focused on Cyprus-US cooperation in the fields of energy, investment, defence and security. The two sides also reviewed developments in the Cyprus problem, the situation in the Middle East, and a range of regional and international issues,” Antoniou said.

According to the statement, the visiting lawmakers also praised the role of the Republic of Cyprus in promoting security and stability in the wider region.

In a post on X following the meeting, President Christodoulides described the talks as a “great exchange” with a bipartisan delegation of US Congressmen on the “strong and ever-growing Cyprus-US strategic relationship, the enduring importance of the transatlantic partnership and developments in our region.”

The Transatlantic Legislators Dialogue is an interparliamentary meeting between members of the European Parliament and members of the US Congress which is typically held twice a year either in the US or in the capital of the European city currently holding the EU Council presidency.